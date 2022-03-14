Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs HCD India NPS Cargo

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21754,500
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06154,500
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,171

  Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Latest News

    Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo.
    Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo won't be offered in US. Know why
    14 Mar 2022
    Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A fire on the freight ship Fremantle Highway, carrying nearly 3,000 cars, was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea.
    Ship carrying BMWs, Mercedes catches fire in the North Sea; has 27 EVs on board
    27 Jul 2023
    Zen Mobility has received 5,000 orders for the Micro Pod so far
    First Zen Micro Pod last-mile cargo EVs delivered to customers
    4 Nov 2023
    Even Cargo plans to bring over 10,000 women riders on the electric fleet by 2025.
    Hero Electric and Even Cargo to deploy 10,000 women-only delivery EVs by 2025
    22 Apr 2022
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on the German carmaker's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. Currently, 30 percent of the electric vehicles produced by the group are based on MEB. By 2025, Volkswagen aims to take the figures to 80 percent.
    Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus: First look
    10 Mar 2022
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
