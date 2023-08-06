Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs GT Force Soul

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21756,184
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06152,861
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6733,323
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,207

