In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price).
CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours.
Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge.
