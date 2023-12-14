Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT110 vs GET 7

Bajaj CT110 vs Essel Energy GET 7

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21742,500
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06142,500
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,444913

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    The BMW Personal Pilot L3 works with the help of a host of sensors and cameras and the hardware makes the 7 Series' kidney-shaped grille more cluttered.
    BMW 7 Series to get Level 3 autonomous driving technology in 2024. Will it come to India?
    12 Nov 2023
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme comes with 20 mm more ground clearance and upgraded suspension setup
    2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme unveiled as off-road focused version of the motorcycle
    20 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Tips to Avoid Being Scammed at Petrol Pumps | All Things Auto
    Tips to Avoid Being Scammed at Petrol Pumps | All Things Auto
    14 Apr 2023
    View all
     