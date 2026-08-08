In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Essel Energy GET 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. GET 1 has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge.
CT110 vs GET 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Get 1
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Essel Energy
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 37,500
|Range
|-
|30-50 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.53 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hours (100%)