In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
CT110 vs T-Rex Comparison