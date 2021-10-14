Saved Articles

HT Auto
CT110 vs Your

Bajaj CT110 vs EeVe Your

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21751,900
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06151,900
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,115

    Latest News

    Customers can choose between the shell/armour level, exterior colour, and liners range in Royal Enfield's MiY section for jackets.
    Here's how to customise jackets through Royal Enfield's ‘Make it Yours'
    14 Oct 2021
    Both the commuter bikes feature similar basic equipment and features.
    Bajaj CT110X vs Hero HF100: Specification, price comparison
    16 Apr 2021
    The new MiY program starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,200 for helmets and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 for t-shirts.
    Now customise your Royal Enfield helmet, t-shirt under Make-It-Yours program
    28 Jan 2021
    Bajaj CT110X features thicker crash guards and moulded footholds for added safety and comfort.
    Bajaj rides in top-end CT110X at 55,494
    15 Apr 2021
    Latest Videos

    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
