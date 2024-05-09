In 2024 Bajaj CT110 or Deltic Legion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7,000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. CT110 vs Legion Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Legion Brand Bajaj Deltic Price ₹ 50,483 ₹ 69,490 Range - 70-100 km/charge Mileage 70.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8-9 Hrs.