Bajaj CT110 vs Deltic Legion

In 2024 Bajaj CT110 or Deltic Legion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7,000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
CT110 vs Legion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Legion
BrandBajajDeltic
Price₹ 50,483₹ 69,490
Range-70-100 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity115 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-8-9 Hrs.

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6Bs6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
1945 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
118 kg-
Height
1072 mm1040 mm
Width
752 mm720 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21773,062
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06169,490
RTO
3,4830
Insurance
5,6733,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,570

