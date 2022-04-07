In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, E1 engine makes power & torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
CT110 vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|E1
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.