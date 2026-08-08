In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, B8 engine makes power & torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
CT110 vs B8 Comparison