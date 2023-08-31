In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, A2 engine makes power & torque 250 W & 15 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less