In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, A2 engine makes power & torque 250 W & 15 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. A2 has a range of up to 75.0.
CT110 vs A2 Comparison