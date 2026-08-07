In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
CT110 vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 69,540
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)