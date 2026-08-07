In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at Rs. 38,700 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT110 vs BattRE Electric Huge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct110
|Battre electric huge
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 67,284
|₹ 38,700
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|13 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-