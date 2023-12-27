In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at 64,990 (ex-showroom price).
CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours.
BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours.
The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
