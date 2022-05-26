hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesCT110 vs CT100

Bajaj CT110 vs Bajaj CT100

In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT110 vs CT100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct110 Ct100
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 67,284₹ 40,730
Mileage70 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc115.45 cc
Power9.5 PS PS8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS

Filters
CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj CT110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
1998 mm1945 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1235 mm
Height
1098 mm1072 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
753 mm752 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.9 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc102 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameTubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS)Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Rubber Tank Pad, Headlamp Visor-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 3 Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49261,563
Ex-Showroom Price
67,28452,832
RTO
5,3823,169
Insurance
5,8265,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,323

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
26 May 2022
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers