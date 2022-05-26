In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT110 vs CT100 Comparison