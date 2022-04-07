|Max Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub motor
|Displacement
|102 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
|-
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Electronic Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹61,563
|₹51,115
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,832
|₹51,115
|RTO
|₹3,169
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,562
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,323
|₹1,098