In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Bajaj
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours