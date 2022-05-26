In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
CT100 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Bajaj
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours