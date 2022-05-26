CT100 vs Queen Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Queen Brand Bajaj Warivo Motors Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 46,800 Range - 95-100 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.