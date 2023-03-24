HT Auto

Bajaj CT100 vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Nexa
BrandBajajWarivo Motors
Price₹ 40,730₹ 58,300
Range-70-80 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm190 mm
Length
1945 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg67 kg
Height
1072 mm1140 mm
Width
752 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56358,300
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83258,300
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,253

