In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
CT100 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Vio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-