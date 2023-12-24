In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less