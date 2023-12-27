Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT100 vs Ujaas eZy

Bajaj CT100 vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ujaas eZy
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy
eZy LA 48V
₹31,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm75 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56331,880
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83231,880
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,323685

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy has hit major production landmark of rolling out two lakh electric scooters in five years.
    Ather Energy ends 2023 on a high, rolls out two lakh electric scooters since 2018
    27 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
    Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
    26 May 2022
    Image of Maruti Suzuki eVX used for representational purpose only.
    Year Ender 2023: Five epic developments in the world of EVs this year
    20 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 will now come with features like a fuel gauge, tank grips and a more comfortable seat.
    Bajaj CT100 launched with 8 new feature upgrades
    27 Oct 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    View all
     