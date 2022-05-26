In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at Rs. 31,880 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Ujaas eZy engine makes power & torque 250 W & 75 Nm respectively. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
CT100 vs Ujaas eZy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Ujaas ezy
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 31,880
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-