In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
CT100 vs eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Espa la
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours