In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
CT100 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-