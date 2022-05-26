In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
CT100 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Ego li
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours