|Max Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
|4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|102 cc
|99.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Centrifugal Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
|4 Stroke Single Cylinder
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|Single Speed Gear Box
|Fuel Supply
|Electronic Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|47 mm
|51 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹61,563
|₹51,146
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,832
|₹41,015
|RTO
|₹3,169
|₹3,027
|Insurance
|₹5,562
|₹4,947
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,157
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,323
|₹1,099