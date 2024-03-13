In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CT100 vs XL100 Comparison