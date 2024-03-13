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Bajaj CT100 vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CT100 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Xl100
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 40,730₹ 43,900
Mileage70 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc99.7 cc
Power8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS4.35 PS PS

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj CT100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L4 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm158 mm
Length
1945 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1228 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg88 kg
Height
1072 mm1077 mm
Width
752 mm670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc99.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateCentrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm51 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel TravelSwing arm with hydraulic shocks
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56352,450
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83243,900
RTO
3,1692,634
Insurance
5,5625,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,127

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