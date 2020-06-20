In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less