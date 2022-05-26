In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
CT100 vs Zest 110 Comparison