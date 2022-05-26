CT100 vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Sport 63 mini [2022-2024] Brand Bajaj Tunwal Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 49,990 Range - 55-70 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.