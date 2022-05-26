In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Toutche Electric Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Heileo M100 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Heileo M100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Heileo m100
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes