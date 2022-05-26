In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 50 Minutes