In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at 53,900 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.