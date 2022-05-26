In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge.
CT100 vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Neo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|-
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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