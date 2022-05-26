In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. MXE has a range of up to 30-35 km/charge.
CT100 vs MXE Comparison