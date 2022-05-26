In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
CT100 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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