CT100 vs Etron Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Etron plus Brand Bajaj PURE EV Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 39,999 Range - 60 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Manual Charging Time - -

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Etron Plus engine makes power & torque 250 W & 42 Nm respectively. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.