Bajaj CT100 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.