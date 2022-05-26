In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
CT100 vs ETrance Comparison