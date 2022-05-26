In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Sport
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 40,000
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-