In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
CT100 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|E2go
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours