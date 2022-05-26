HT Auto

Bajaj CT100 vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CT100 vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Qv60
BrandBajajNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 40,730₹ 54,625
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
1945 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg70 kg
Height
1072 mm1110 mm
Width
752 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56358,350
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83254,625
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5623,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,254

    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
    Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
    26 May 2022
    Mercedes Benz is all set to drive through its latest EV to India with the EQA while Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in July.
    Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July
    25 Jun 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched its latest manufacturing facility outside India in Brazil. The two-wheeler giant will use this facility to manufacture models for the South American markets.
    Bajaj Auto expands to 100 countries, sets up latest facility in Brazil
    26 Jun 2024
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Automotive news recap: Biggest stories from last week that you may have missed
    24 Jun 2024
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 will now come with features like a fuel gauge, tank grips and a more comfortable seat.
    Bajaj CT100 launched with 8 new feature upgrades
    27 Oct 2020
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
