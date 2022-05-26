In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CT100 vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Flion
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.