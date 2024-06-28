HT Auto
Bajaj CT100 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
CT100 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Accelero x-pro
BrandBajajNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 40,730₹ 58,100
Range-54 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
1945 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg86 kg
Height
1072 mm1110 mm
Width
752 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56361,508
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83258,100
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5623,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,322

