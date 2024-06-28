In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
CT100 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.