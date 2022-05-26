In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
CT100 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.