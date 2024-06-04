In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
CT100 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.