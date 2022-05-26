In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Merico Speedstar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Merico speedstar
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 53,692
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-