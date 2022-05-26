In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
CT100 vs Eagle-100(6.0) Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Eagle-100(6.0)
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 49,781
|Range
|-
|65 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours