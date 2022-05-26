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Bajaj CT100 vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
CT100 vs Eagle-100(6.0) Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Eagle-100(6.0)
BrandBajajMerico Electric
Price₹ 40,730₹ 49,781
Range-65 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
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Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm185 mm
Length
1945 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg59 kg
Height
1072 mm1115 mm
Width
752 mm610 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameHigh Rigid Tubular Frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56353,054
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83249,781
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5623,273
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,140

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