CT100 vs Eagle-100(4.8) Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Eagle-100(4.8) Brand Bajaj Merico Electric Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 42,850 Range - 65 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 48 V Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6-7 Hours

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Eagle-100(4.8) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.