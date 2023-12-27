Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT100 vs Eagle-100(4.8)

Bajaj CT100 vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eagle-100(4.8)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
STD
₹42,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56346,011
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83242,850
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5623,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,323988

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 will be based on the new 450 platform that debuted with the new-gen Himalayan (Image used for representational purpose)
    Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 name trademarked. Is this RE's next 450 cc bike?
    24 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     