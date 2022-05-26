In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Oma Star has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
CT100 vs Oma Star Comparison