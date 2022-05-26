In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Xone Price starts at Rs. 35,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Xone has a range of up to 50-150 km/charge.
CT100 vs Xone Comparison