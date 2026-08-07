In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
CT100 vs X2 Vogue Comparison